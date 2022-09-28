Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

(From left to right) Great Britain's Jennifer Gadirova, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Alice Kinsella, Ondine Achampong and Jessica Gadirova won team silver at the European Championships in Munich in August

Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich.

The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, from 29 October to 6 November.

"It's going to be super special having that home support," said Kinsella, 21.

"Having such a supportive crowd honestly helps so much as we saw for the Commonwealth Games, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to experience what the Liverpool crowd can bring.

"I'm really looking forward to showing the rest of the world what we can do."

Kinsella, who won Commonwealth Games individual floor gold in Birmingham last month, added: "It's an absolute honour to have been selected for this year's World Championships especially with it being in Liverpool.

"This will be my fourth World Championships now so I'm massively excited for it."

The World Championships are a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics and will be shown live on the BBC from 1 November.

Twin sisters Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, 17, along with Kinsella, were part of the British team that won Olympic bronze last year, while Achampong, 18, and Fenton, 21, also won medals at the Commonwealth Games.