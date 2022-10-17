Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Welsh Gymnastics (WG) is working with its counterparts to "understand the impact" on the sport of the decision to omit Rhythmic Gymnastics from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Welsh governing body called the decision "extremely disappointing".

WG said there is "a desire" to explore the possibility of a Commonwealth Championship with British Gymnastics and Scottish Gymnastics.

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make debuts at the 2026 Games in Australia.

Rhythmic Gymnastics is among the sports making way.

Wales' Gemma Frizelle won gold in rhythmic individual hoop at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

WG said omitting the discipline "potentially has damaging implications for women's and girls' participation in sport with the next generation of aspiring rhythmic gymnasts across Wales, inspired by Gemma Frizelle's brilliant gold medal-winning performance in Birmingham, now not getting the opportunity to follow in her footsteps".

In their statement, WG added: "Whilst rhythmic gymnastics isn't in the Games in 2026, there is a desire to explore the possibility of a Commonwealth Championship with the other rhythmic nations.

"We are passionate, determined and motivated to continue to drive the discipline forward, securing a great future for everyone participating in rhythmic gymnastics in Wales."