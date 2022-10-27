Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates : 29 October-6 November Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The Gymnastics World Championships start in Liverpool on Saturday, and BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals.

Following a successful summer at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Great Britain's men and women have high hopes for medals in both the individual and team competitions.

An unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich.

The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Qualifying takes place over the first three days with the finals - and live BBC coverage - beginning on Tuesday, 1 November.

The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.

Coverage details

Tuesday, 1 November

Women' s team final

17:45-21:00 -BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app

19:05-21:00 - BBC Three

Wednesday, 2 November

Men's team final

17:45-21:00 - BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two

Thursday, 3 November

Women's all-around final

18:10-21:00 -BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app

19:05-21:00 - BBC Three

Friday, 4 November

Men's all-around final

17:45-21:00 - BBC Red Button/BBC Player/BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 5 November

Apparatus finals: Women's - vault, uneven bars; Men's - floor, pommel horse, rings

13:15-17:45 - BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app

14:05-17:45 - BBC Two

Sunday, 6 November

Apparatus finals: Women's - balance beam, floor; Men's - vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar

13:15-17:45, BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website & app

13:15-16:35, BBC One

16:35-17:45, BBC Two

All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.