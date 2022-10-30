Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Jessica Gadirova was part of the GB women's team that won silver at the European Championships in Munich in August

Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November

Great Britain's women have qualified for the team final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

The team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong finished second in qualifying.

They scored 164.595, with the United States finishing first on 167.263.

In addition, Jessica Gadirova and Jennifer Gadirova have secured places in the floor final.

Jessica has also qualified for the vault final and will be in the individual all-around final with Kinsella.

The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will take part in qualifying on Monday.

They are seeking a third team gold in 2022, following Commonwealth Games and European triumphs.