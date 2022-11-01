Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's women won silver in the team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

It is the best ever result by a British women's artistic team at a World Championships.

Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova and Ondine Achampong finished second to the USA with Canada taking bronze.

"It's so surreal, we're absolutely speechless, I couldn't be more proud of this team," said Kinsella.

The team finished with 163.363 points behind the USA on 166.564 with the medal also securing GB a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The best and only previous podium result a GB women's team have achieved prior to this was bronze in 2015.

Having qualified in second place on Sunday, GB worked their way into second place after the first apparatus, the vault, and firmly held on to their position throughout.

Achampong produced stellar performances on the vault and beam while Kinsella showed her class on uneven bars but was penalised for a fall on the beam.

Less than four points separated the top three teams going into the final rotation where Jennifer Gadirova, having sat out the first three apparatus, put in a sublime performance on the floor before her twin Jessica stunned the home crowd with a 14.266 on the apparatus, the highest score of the day.

Kinsella, Achampong and Fenton were also part of the team that won gold for England at the Commonwealth Games with Kinsella and Achampong also picking up gold and silver on floor, respectively.

The men compete in the team final tomorrow while Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova have secured places in the floor final.

Jessica has also qualified for the vault final and will be in the individual all-around final with Kinsella.