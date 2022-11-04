Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Britain's Jake Jarman became the first male English gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Commonwealth champion Jake Jarman finished fifth in his first all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, from Peterborough, who won bronze in the team event, finished with an overall score of 82.865.

"I came into the competition just to have fun and enjoy the experience. To come fifth, I can't believe it," said Jarman.

Japan's Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto won gold with 87.198.

China's Zhang Boheng claimed silver ahead of Japan's Wataru Tanigawa in bronze.

Jarman has enjoyed a stunning debut season of international competition, becoming the first male English gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games in his first major senior championships.

He also added team and vault golds at the European Championships in Munich.

GB team-mate Joe Fraser, 23, from Birmingham, was unable to repeat the performance that clinched all-around gold at the Europeans, finishing 22nd.

"Today wasn't my day, but I am so proud of Jake," he said. "He smashed it out there."