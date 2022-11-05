Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Giarnni Regini-Moran and Rhys McClenaghan made history on a dramatic day of competition at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

Regini-Moran, 24, from Great Yarmouth, became the first British man to win floor gold at the competition.

He edged out Japan's world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto by 0.033 to win with a score of 14.533.

And former Commonwealth pommel horse champion McClenaghan, 23, won Ireland's first world gold in the discipline.

Courtney Tulloch, 27, from Lewisham, also finished on the podium after winning bronze in the rings - Britain's first world medal in that discipline.

Regini-Moran pulled off a triple-twisting double tuck somersault to impress the judges and claim his first senior individual title after winning gold medals in the floor at the Youth Olympics and European Junior Championships.

"It means the absolute world, I almost feel like I have completed life," he told the BBC.

"So much hard work has gone into this, I've had so many injuries - to bounce back with this gold medal, I can't believe it.

"I couldn't have done it without my physicians and doctor holding me together. It gives me goosebumps, just so good to hear the anthem played in this arena."

Tearful McClenaghan wins pommel gold

McClenaghan was too tearful to talk after winning his first world title with a score of 15.300 in the pommel, beating his closest rival, Jordan's Ahmad Abu Al Soud, by 0.434.

Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan claimed an unlikely bronze medal, aged 38.

It marked the end of a difficult year for the County Down gymnast, who had to fight to overturn a decision not to allow him to compete for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He eventually went on to lose the Commonwealth pommel title he won at Gold Coast in 2018, finishing with a silver medal behind England's Joe Fraser.

All-around medallist Gadirova pulls out with injury

The British team has enjoyed a successful championships so far, played out in front of a patriotic home crowd.

GB won silver in the women's team event and bronze in the men's team event, while Jessica Gadirova earned bronze in the women's all-around.

That medal-winning run continued in the first day of finals in the individual disciplines but sadly Gadirova was unable to add to her two medals in the women's vault final.

The Dublin-born 18-year-old pulled out to have treatment on an ankle injury but hopes to be fit to compete in Sunday's floor final.