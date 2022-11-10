World gymnastics bronze medallist Courtney Tulloch has predicted that Team GB will "absolutely smash it" at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The hosts finished fourth in the medal table with six podiums at the recent World Championships in Liverpool.

Tulloch, 27, claimed the first medal in the rings by a British gymnast after earlier taking a team-event bronze.

The French capital is set to stage the Olympics for the third time, 100 years on from last doing so in 1924.

And the British men and women's gymnastics teams have already qualified to compete.

"It takes a lot of pressure off, so now we can start building and focusing on what we want to do in Paris, whether it's the routines, the team selection," Tulloch told BBC Essex.

"I think if we carry on the way we are, we're going to absolutely smash it out in Paris. We've got a lot of work to do before then but it's looking really good."

He continued: "For us, it's just amazing that so many people are watching our sport on TV, supporting and getting behind us. We've come such a long way in such a small amount of time and we just want as many eyeballs on our sport as possible."

Tulloch's medals in Liverpool capped a highly successful year which saw him retain his Commonwealth rings title as well as collecting team golds in Birmingham and at the European Championships in Munich - the latter despite a nut allergy reaction the previous night.

"We started off pretty slow in that team final and we had a few mistakes on pommel but for us to come together as a collective, put that behind us and finish with a bronze was just incredible," said Tulloch, who first took up the sport aged six and trains in Basildon.

"I was heartbroken watching it because teams don't normally come back from being eighth. The scores on pommel were very low and I hadn't even competed yet.

"But I knew if I went [well] on rings, and that we're a very strong team on vault and parallel bar, so if we could score well on those apparatus we could bring ourselves back.

"It wasn't a time for talking and chatting, it was a time to show our personality and show the hard work we'd been putting in in the gym on the apparatus."

Great Britain could have three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, a pommel horse specialist, back in the squad for Paris following an extended break from the sport.

"He's looking in incredible shape. It will be a massive lift [to have him back] because he's such a calm, cool character and it's good to have someone like that in the team," Tulloch added.

"He's so experienced at the same time so you can go to him for anything. It will just lift everyone's game and it's a real positive to have him in there."