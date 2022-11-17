Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

GB's men qualified for the final in first place

Great Britain's men's and women's tumbling teams both won gold on the day one of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria.

Shanice Davidson, Megan Kealy, Comfort Yeates and Jessica Brain were crowned women's world champions in Sofia ahead of France and the United States.

It marked GB women's third gold in the event, having also won the title in 2003 and 2019.

"It's indescribable the feeling we've got right now," said Davidson.

"It's incredible. It's so enjoyable to be out there with these girls."

GB's men - Jaydon Paddock, Kristof Willerton, Ramarni Levena and Lewis Westwood - later held off Denmark and the US for the nation's second world crown of the day, having earlier qualified in top spot.

There was also a bronze medal for Kirsty Way, Kim Beattie, Beth Williamson and Ruth Shevelan in the double mini-trampoline (DMT) women's team final, but the men's team could not add another medal in their final, placing fifth.