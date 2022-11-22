GB gymnast and European double-mini-trampoline champion Kirsty Way is from Dorchester

When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm.

The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria.

"When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway I'm riddled with nervous energy," she told BBC Sport.

"There is a lot of mental preparation before I start my run and I shake my arms to get rid of any nerves."

Way, from Dorchester, was part of the Great Britain squad that claimed a gold medal in the all-around team event.

Each nation which qualifies for the showcase competition has a mixed team of eight athletes who each perform a routine in one of the four disciplines (trampoline, double-mini-trampoline (DMT), tumbling and synchro pairs) and they are awarded points.

The team with the most points at the end win gold.

"The all-around event is the fun part of the World Champs because we all get to come together and properly compete as a team," added Way who scored an impressive four points in DMT to add to GB's tally.

"You work all year for just three seconds of performance the margin for error is so small. It takes 100% focus and confidence and you have to hit your routine perfectly or you're off the side or off the back.

"Even the slightest slip or lack of focus can cost you big."

We were 'holding hands' and hoping

Kirsty Way won DMT gold at the European Championships this summer

After the final synchro-pairs event Great Britain were tied with the United States and the judges had to refer to individual scores to determine GB the overall winners.

"When you're on the floor it's really difficult to know where you're ranked," Way added. "There is a scoreboard but there's not a running points total for each nation mid-round.

"We knew USA were top after two rounds and the synchro is a really hard event. It came down to the wire."

Way, who won DMT gold at the European Championships this summer, is used to moments of high pressure and high stress in competitions.

It is her focus and mental strength that enables her to find a sense of calm among the chaos.

"Our whole team was standing in front of the cameras holding hands and hoping for the win," she added.

"When the score came up we all leapt into the air. It's the ultimate win to be the best team in the world.

"We celebrated in the pit and then ran backstage to put our tracksuits on before going to the podium to get our medals and sing the national anthem.

"It's an amazing feeling to stand up there for the anthem on your own after an individual event, but it's even better doing it as a team.

"Then we go outside and celebrate with our family and friends - everyone was just ecstatic."

'I'm going to enjoy Christmas'

Kirsty Way (bottom right) visits schools to talk about being a professional athlete

Way added the gold medal to a bronze that she won in the team event earlier in the tournament.

Both will be neatly tucked into a suitcase which she uses to transport all her silverware to local schools that she visits to talk to pupils about being a professional athlete.

"The all-around win really topped off an amazing performance from everyone on GB at the competition - it was a win for the whole squad," she added.

For Way it's now time for some much needed rest after a busy year and multiple medal wins.

But she is not planning on sitting on the sofa watching television - she has got her sights firmly set on DMT gold at next year's World Championships in Birmingham.

"I'm just going to relax and listen to what my body needs. Your social life does take a bit of a hit when you train so much so I'm going to enjoy Christmas with friends and family and do some sports that I really enjoy, like Crossfit," she said.

"There's a big off-season now so I have a chance to learn some new combinations so I'm ready for the big one next year - my first World Champs on home soil."