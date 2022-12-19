Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Molly McKenna clinched the junior double mini trampoline titles at both this year's World and European Championships

Randalstown gymnast Molly McKenna is preparing to move into the Great Britain senior squad after concluding her junior career in a remarkable 2022 which saw her lifting both the European and World titles in her double mini trampoline discipline.

In June, the then 15-year-old St Benedict's College Randalstown student became the first female Northern Ireland gymnast to win a European Championships gold medal in her discipline and age category.

However, Molly topped that last month by clinching the world title in Bulgaria.

"It's been overwhelming. I wasn't expecting much this year," the now 16-year-old Molly tells BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

With Rhys McClenaghan also having clinched the pommel horse world title in Liverpool, it was a November like no other for the sport of gymnastics in Northern Ireland.

Unlike the Newtownards gymnast's discipline, Molly's double mini trampoline event is not in the Olympic Games but there is some optimism it could be added to the Commonwealth Games programme in 2026.

"I started in the sport when I was about five. I saw the trampoline and I was instantly attached to it," says Molly.

"When I started on it and I just instantly clicked to be good at it so I went along with it."

The dedication required to reach Molly's standard means that she trains five nights a week for two hours at the Antrim Phoenix club under the direction of coach Ann Marie Dalton.

"It's a lot of commitment," adds Molly. "I'm at school from nine until three o'clock. Then I come home and do some homework and then go to training before going home to do more homework basically."

Ann Marie says that Molly's development has been all the more remarkable given that she has no competition in Northern Ireland to push her.

"There's nobody else of Molly's level in Northern Ireland so Molly has to psychologically build herself up for that," adds the Antrim Phoenix coach.

"But she's very good in our own club environment. We've a lot of up and coming gymnasts so when she gets to Great Britain she knows that inspires the others."

Pupils and staff at St Benedict's College have also been thrilled by her achievements with the school's Twitter page proudly documenting all her triumphs.

And of course, Molly says that she owes parents Robert and Jayne "everything" for backing her sporting passion.

"My mum and dad are big supporters of me and always have been and seeing them up in the stands watching me, makes me want to do better," she says.

With Molly having dominated the double mini trampoline discipline at junior level this year, she now heads to the British senior squad with coach Dalton very optimistic that she will hold her own.

"If we go on scores, Molly works on quite a high level of difficulty and that would rank her fourth in GB with the skill level she's got at the moment," says Ann Marie.

"Next year is going to be really thrilling and exciting for Molly as a gymnast. Molly is big on difficulty so it will be good to see what tricks she comes up with.

"She's prepping a triple somersault and it would be good if she was the first in Northern Ireland and possibly GB to complete that skill."

Dalton believes that Molly's achievements and bubbly demeanour have given her a status within British gymnastics.

"A lot of people follow Molly and enjoy Molly's personality and that combined with Molly's performance gains, it's only going to get better," she says.

"And for the sport in Northern Ireland, not just our small club here, but all the other clubs, Molly brings a lot to the table for gymnastics."

As for Molly herself, she knows her move to the senior grade will be a steep learning curve but admits that emulating her junior achievements is the ultimate aim.

"I'd love to be a senior world champion at some time in my career," says Molly.

"Obviously I'm young so I still have a lot of time to make that dream come true."