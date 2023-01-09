Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Holly Jones is a full time coach at Swansea Gymnastics Centre

Wales gymnast Holly Jones has retired aged 22 following a career including appearing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and winning British titles.

Jones' career highlight came at the Gold Coast Games where she narrowly finished fourth on vault.

But a snapped Achilles in early 2022 ended Jones' hopes of making last year's Birmingham Games.

"All good things must come to an end and sometimes not in the way you ever hoped," said Jones.

"But after a lot of thought I've decided it's time to finish my gymnastics career."

In a statement, external-link Wales head coach Tracey Skirton-Davies said: "Holly has been an amazing ambassador for Welsh Gymnastics."