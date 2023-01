Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Ellie Downie has four youth Olympic medals

Britain's Ellie Downie has retired from gymnastics at the age of 23 to prioritise her "mental health and happiness".

Downie won 12 medals throughout her senior career including an all-round European Championship gold.

She said she made the decision with a "heavy heart and an array of emotions".

"After a really tough last few years I've made the decision to prioritise my mental health and happiness," Downie said.

"Gymnastics has been my life for as long as I can remember and I am proud of everything I was fortunate enough to achieve.

"Competing and winning medals for Great Britain has meant everything and more to me and I'll miss it enormously."

In 2020, Downie and her sister, Becky, said abusive behaviour in gymnastics was "ingrained" and "completely normalised".

Last year, the Whyte review found systemic abuse in the sport in Britain.