Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan won his second silver medal in as many weeks in Azerbaijan

Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan has won a second pommel horse silver medal in as many weeks at the World Cup event in Baku.

World champion McClenaghan scored 14.933 in the final and was beaten to gold by Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov, who scored 15.300.

McClenaghan, 23, was dotted down for a couple of minor errors in his routine, which was brand new for the event.

He also finished second behind Kurbanov in the last World Cup event in Doha.

McClenaghan's next event is the European Championships in Turkey in April.

His main event this year is the World Championships in October, where he will aim to defend his gold medal in Antwerp and he can also secure his place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The World Cup in Azerbaijan was a successful competition for Ireland as Dominick Cunningham and Eamon Montgomery finished sixth and seventh in the men's floor final, while Halle Hilton came an impressive sixth in her final in the women's floor.