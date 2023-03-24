Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris

New safeguarding standards to protect athletes from abuse and harassment have been issued by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation.

The sport's international investigations agency has created the standards to see "impactful action" before the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The framework is designed to protect whistleblowers and abuse survivors.

It is also aiming to investigate complaints, improve governance and implement better ways to report abuse.

The GEF was set up in January 2019 by the FIG, gymnastics' world governing body, following the Larry Nassar abuse case in the United States.

In recent years there have been more athletes reporting physical and psychological abuse from countries such as Britain and Canada.

The Whyte review was published in 2022 which documented abuse throughout British gymnastics.