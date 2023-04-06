Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Russian athletes were permitted to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in the war in Ukraine should be allowed to compete, says International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe.

Athletes from both countries have been banned from many sports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that they compete under a neutral flag.

But it has yet to make a decision on the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

"I understand and support Ukraine's position on the political side," Watanabe said in an FIG statement. "But sport is independent of politics. Sport must seek peace even when governments and soldiers are at war."

In May 2022, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was given a one-year ban for wearing a pro-war symbol on the podium when he was stood next to a Ukrainian gymnast.

On 1 April, the Ukrainian government confirmed its athletes would not be allowed to compete in qualifying events for the Paris Games if there are Russian athletes taking part.

The IOC said the decision "raises serious questions about the autonomy of Ukrainian sport".

"[Ukraine President] Volodymyr Zelensky protects the Ukrainian people like family," Watanabe added.

"I am protecting all gymnasts in the world like family. That's why I support Ukrainian gymnasts and why I defend the right of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in the war to participate in competitions." The FIG says it will discuss the IOC's recommendations for a gradual return to international competition for Russians and Belarusian athletes at a meeting in May.