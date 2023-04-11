Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan was crowned world champion in November 2022

Rhys McClenaghan has qualified in first position for Saturday's European Pommel Horse final with a score of 14.966 on Tuesday.

The world champion made a couple of minor errors early in his routine, but it was still an excellent performance.

He was well ahead of Loran De Munck from the Netherlands in second place with 14.666.

McClenaghan will be favourite to win his second European title on Saturday having won in 2018 in Glasgow.

Eamon Montgomery failed to make the floor final, his score of 13.500 was down on his best and he finished 35th overall.