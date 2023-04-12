Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Jessica Gadirova and Georgia-Mae Fenton will be aiming for the podium in Fridays all-around final

Great Britain won their first-ever women's team gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton combined to score 164.428 points over the four apparatus.

Italy claimed silver with 161.629 points, while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.

"I'm so proud, we put in some massive performances and it feels so special to have won as a team," said Gadirova.

"Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."

Gadirova, 18, finished qualification for Friday's all-around final in first place and will be joined by Fenton.

The defending floor and world champion scored 13.900 and 13.600 points respectively in floor and beam qualifying as she topped the standings in both.

In Sunday's beam final she will be joined by GB team-mate Achampong, while Kinsella will join her in the floor final.

Two-time Olympian Downie, who was competing for the first time since rupturing her Achilles in June 2022, finished fourth on the uneven bars to qualify for Saturday's final.

On her competitive return, Downie said: "It definitely feels nice to be back. It's been a long wait for me to get back into a position like this and I couldn't be more proud of the whole team.

"Going last up I knew I had to keep my focus and concentrate on what I can do, and I'm so happy to have produced that routine today - this feels incredible."

On Tuesday, Great Britain won men's team bronze, finishing behind gold medallists Italy and hosts Turkey who clinched silver.