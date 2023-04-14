Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova won her second gold of the European Gymnastics Championships with victory in the women's all-around final.

The 18-year-old was third heading into the last rotation but secured a top mark of 13.993 on the floor apparatus for a combined total of 55.032.

Gadirova was part of the team that won GB's first-ever European women's team gold on Wednesday in Antalya, Turkey.

Hungary's Zsofia Kovacs won silver and Alice D'Amato of Italy took bronze.

Kovacs, who was leading the competition before the final round, scored 54.899, while D'Amato dropped from second to third and finished with 54.500.

GB's Georgia-Mae Fenton recovered after a stumble on the vault to finish inside the top 10 in eighth position with a score of 51.599.

Floor world champion Gadirova told BBC Sport that winning the European all-around title meant "so much" to her.

"The journey up here has been difficult but I'm glad I gave it my all and I pushed through it," she said.

"I just thought [going into the floor apparatus] it was the last routine I was going to do in the all-around, so give it my all and perform with my heart and just give a performance that everyone will enjoy.

"Literally... I'm so speechless about it. It is just incredible."

Great Britain have won four medals at the championships in Turkey so far, after the men won team bronze on the opening day and Jake Jarman picked up all-around silver on Thursday.

Gadirova won gold on the floor apparatus in 2022 in Munich and will defend her title on Sunday.