Jessica Gadirova also won European floor gold in Basel in 2021 and Munich in 2022

Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova won her third gold medal at the European Gymnastics Championships with victory in the women's floor final.

The 18-year-old scored a combined total of 14.000 for the routine to secure her third consecutive European floor title.

British champion Alice Kinsella claimed silver and Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea sealed bronze.

Gadirova told the BBC her floor success was "crazy", while Kinsella called her medal "surreal".

"Even from being floor champion the first time was just amazing," said Gadirova. "And to keep defending [the title] at the moment is so crazy. I just can't believe it."

Kinsella, 22, added: "I came into this final not really expecting much. I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and get the experience.

"I think it's probably one of the best floor routines I've ever done, so I'm just super, super chuffed."

In the men's vault, defending champion Jake Jarman took the silver medal in Antalya, Turkey.

The 21-year-old Briton was narrowly beaten to gold by Artur Davtyan of Armenia on after two vault attempts each.

Davtyan, 30, scored 15.033 points overall compared with Jarman's 15.016 thanks to a higher mark for execution on his second vault.

Ukraine's Igor Radivilov won bronze, with Briton Harry Hepworth finishing seventh.

Following his performance on the vault, Jarman, who has already won an all-around silver and team bronze in Turkey, placed eighth in the final of the men's parallel bars.

Earlier, Gadirova, who won the all-around and helped GB secure their first European women's team gold, also finished seventh in the women's beam final.

She fell forward on her landing and was awarded 6.766, but said she could not let the stumble affect her.

"I'm not always the best at beam," Gadirova said. "So I just kind of accept whatever happens, happens, and it is so hard to be so consistent on beam.

"I literally wiped it from my memory and thought floor is my chance to show it off and forget about what happened on beam."

GB's Ondine Achampong, 19, missed out on a medal and was placed fourth. Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands won gold, Italy's Manila Esposito silver and Zsofia Kovacs of Hungary bronze.