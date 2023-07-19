Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Russian athletes were permitted to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - which took place prior to the invasion of Ukraine - under a neutral flag

Russian and Belarusians may compete again in events sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as neutrals, the FIG has decided.

The International Olympic Committee recommended such a move this March.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe then said in April that Russian and Belarusians not involved in the war should be allowed to participate.

Athletes from both countries have been banned from many sports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"The FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that gymnastics is seeking peace," Watanabe said on Wednesday.

An FIG statement external-link said that its executive committee had decided to "authorise the participation of athletes and support personnel" of Russian and Belarusian nationality in FIG events as "individual neutral athletes".

However, they must be "without any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their respective national federations or national Olympic committees".

The FIG added that it would "impose a strict requirement of neutrality with regard to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus".

Those interested in being granted "individual neutral athlete" status must apply to the FIG, with those successful being eligible to participate in FIG events from 1 January 2024.

Those events "may include Olympic qualification events for Paris 2024" but gymnastics' global governing body did say that the IOC would decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes would then be eligible for next year's Games.

The FIG stressed that it continues "to offer support to victims of the war" and "to respect the right of all athletes, regardless of their nationality, to be treated without discrimination".

It also reiterated "its firm condemnation of the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its commitment to impose severe punishments on anyone in the international gymnastics community who is involved in war or supports war".