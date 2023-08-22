Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Max Whitlock: Three-time Olympic champion feared failure after Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Gymnast Max Whitlock says he is "excited to be back" after being included in Great Britain's squad for the World Championships in Belgium.

It will be Whitlock's first major competition since retaining his Olympic pommel horse title in Tokyo in 2021.

He joins a strong men's squad that also includes Jake Jarman, James Hall, Harry Hepworth and Courtney Tulloch.

"I've worked harder, become fitter and approached this build-up like never before," said Whitlock, 30.

"I'm excited to be back with the team with some big targets ahead."

Whitlock took 18 months off from the sport after Tokyo and told BBC Sport last year that mental health struggles were part of the reason behind his decision.

He missed a home Commonwealth Games in 2022 but, after returning for the Scottish Championships in February, is now looking forward to his seventh World Championships, with the ultimate goal of competing at the Paris Olympics next year.

"This one feels special - my first major competition since the Tokyo Olympics," said the three-time Olympic champion, who has also won three gold medals on the pommel horse at the World Championships, the last coming in Stuttgart in 2019.

"Thank you for all the support and messages sent in during the harder times. I wouldn't be here without you all."

Whitlock's GB team-mates - Jarman, 21, Hall, 27, and Tulloch, 27 - were part of the British team that won world bronze at the 2022 championships in Liverpool, while Hepworth, 19, made his senior debut at this year's European Championships in Turkey.

GB's women's squad will be confirmed at the end of August.

The 2023 World Championships will take place in Antwerp from 30 September to 8 October, with team, all-around and individual apparatus medals at stake.