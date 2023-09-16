Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Whitlock is competing internationally for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Max Whitlock will face Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan in the pommel horse final at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Paris on Sunday.

The pair finished joint-top in qualification scoring 15.250, but McClenaghan edged ahead on execution, 8.850 to 8.450.

Double Olympic champion Whitlock, 30, is competing internationally for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after struggling for motivation.

McClenaghan is reigning world champion.

Max Whitlock: Olympic champion felt like 'complete failure' after retirement thoughts

In an interview with BBC Breakfast last year when Whitlock confirmed he will represent Team GB at the Paris Olympics in 2024, he said he had a new outlook on success.

"As a gymnast throughout my whole career, I've always looked forward and I've never looked back," said Whitlock.

"[My results] kind of were amazing, but it didn't matter because I was looking at my next target.

"Moving forward, that's what mattered, and that's [when] I felt like a complete failure because I couldn't see that clearly."