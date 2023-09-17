Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan was competing against Max Whitlock for the first time in almost two years

World champion Rhys McClenaghan finished second in the pommel horse final at the Apparatus World Cup in Paris.

The Northern Ireland gymnast finished behind two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

The pair were renewing their rivalry for the first time in over two years.

The World Cup is Englishman Whitlock's first competition since he won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

He was in fine form despite the lengthy absence, while McClenaghan also excelled ahead of the World Championships in Antwerp in a fortnight's time.

The World Cup was held at the Bercy Arena in Paris, which will host the Olympic gymnastics competitions next summer.

McClenaghan had taken gold 12 months ago before going on to win his first world title in Liverpool a few weeks later.

In qualification on Saturday, both men scored 15.250, with McClenaghan edging ahead due to a better execution mark.

In the final, Whitlock, rather like he did in Tokyo, went first and produced a superb routine, scoring 15.450 to put the pressure on those who followed.

The GB gymnast's difficulty mark was 6.900 which meant McClenaghan would have needed to be almost flawless with a starting degree of difficulty score of 6.600.

His routine was almost as good and he came close to matching Whitlock's execution score, but it was not enough with the lower degree of difficulty and McClenaghan had to settle for silver on 15.100.

Irish teammate Adam Steele was fifth with a score of 13.900.