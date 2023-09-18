Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Max Whitlock won gold while Rhys McClenaghan took silver in Paris

Great Britain won three golds and one bronze medal at the Apparatus World Cup in Paris.

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock beat Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan - who was competing for Ireland - to pommel horse gold on his return to international competition.

Courtney Tulloch won the rings and Harry Hepworth the vault, both posting a winning score of 14.70.

European champion Luke Whitehouse claimed floor bronze.

Whitlock, 30, won pommel horse gold with a score of 15.450, with McClenaghan second on 15.100.

It was Whitlock's first international event since he won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Double Commonwealth rings champion Tulloch, 27, finished ahead of Italy's Salvatore Maresca and Vinzenz Hoeck of Austria.

Hepworth, 19, who made his senior debut earlier this year at the European Championships, leapt to vault gold with a difficulty of 5.5.

The men's floor final was tightly contested, with Briton Whitehouse being pipped to silver by France's Benjamin Osberger on overall execution score.

GB team-mate Jake Jarman finished fourth.

The World Cup was held at the Bercy Arena in Paris, which will host the Olympic gymnastics competitions next summer.

The 2023 World Championships will take place in Antwerp from 30 September to 8 October.