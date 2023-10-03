Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2023 Venue: Antwerp, Belgium Date: 30 September to 8 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, Two, Three, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Great Britain finished outside the podium places in the men's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships as Japan took gold.

GB's Max Whitlock, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch, Jake Jarman and Harry Hepworth ended the competition in Antwerp in fourth with a total score of 249.461.

The Japanese team were crowned champions with a combined 255.594 points after six rotations.

China claimed silver, while the United States finished third.

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock told BBC Sport it was hard to miss out on a medal at this year's championships after winning bronze in 2022.

"Of course it's difficult in many ways, but there are so many positives we can look at," said the 30-year-old Briton.

"I think everyone did a great job. There are definitely things we can work on for next time and there are learning curves [for] Paris [Olympics in 2024].

"But I think overall we need to be positive. We did well and the guys have come together and we did our jobs."

James Hall added he was "super proud" of the team and the bond the four gymnasts have created.

"This [championship] maybe wasn't what we wanted it to be today," said the 27-year-old. "But we had new routines, people going for perfect landings and perfect executions and sometimes you can't quite pull it off."

