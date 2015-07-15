FC Barcelona handball team to host Warrington Wolves players

Warrington Wolves won the Super-8 and the England Handball Association National Cup titles last season

Warrington Wolves Handball Club have agreed a partnership that will see five of their players train at the home of European champions FC Barcelona.

Teenagers Nate Green, Evan Nichol and Jacob Maxted plus 20-year-old Liam Welsby and Rafik Tahraoui, 25, will travel to Spain in August.

"We are always trying to find ways to help our players develop," said Wolves head coach Bill Baillie.

"We have to be creative to help our young players realise their goals."

The five Wolves players will train with either the FCB Cadet team or B squad.

Wolves chairman Kristian Marsh added: "This is a terrific opportunity for the players and I am sure they will all gain from the experience."