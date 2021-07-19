Last updated on .From the section Handball

Norway's beach handball team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms in their bronze-medal match against Spain

Norway's Handball Federation (NHF) said it will pay if fined after players wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.

By defying rules required by the International Handball Federation (IHF), team captain Katinka Haltvik told broadcaster NRK they risked a fine of 50 euros per player.

Head of NHF Kare Geir Lio told news agency AFP any penalty would be paid but added: "It should be a free choice within a standardised framework."

"The most important thing is to have equipment that athletes are comfortable with," he added.

Before the Championships Norway approached the European Handball Federation (EHF) to ask for permission to play in shorts but were told that breaches of the rules were punishable by fines.

The EHF said it was aware of the infringement in Sunday's bronze-medal match against Spain but had not yet decided on whether to sanction Norway.

A Norwegian motion to amend the current rules will be discussed by the bodies in the coming months.

"The EHF is committed to bring this topic forward in the interest of its member federations, however it must also be said that a change of the rules can only happen at IHF [International Handball Federation] level," said EHF spokesman Andrew Barringer.

The issue has been debated in beach sports circles for several years as some players find the bikini both degrading and impractical.