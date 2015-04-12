Suzanne Ferris was on target for Pegasus against Loreto

Pegasus beat Loreto 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the women's Irish Hockey League Final but Banbridge lost 2-1 to Monkstown in the men's decider.

Ali Meeke put Loreto ahead in the 38th minute at Grange Road, but Suzanne Ferris replied on 62 minutes to level.

Neither side scored in extra-time so the match ended in a shoot-out.

Richard Sykes gave Monkstown an early lead against Banbridge but Jamie Wright equalised, before Sykes grabbed his second, the winner, after 58 minutes.

Sykes rocketed the ball into the roof of the net from a corner in the fourth minute, Wright restored parity on 42 minutes, but the winning goal was enough to ensure three titles in a row for Monkstown.

Banbridge just failed to make it five trophies in one season, having already won the Irish Senior Cup, Ulster Premier League, Anderson Cup and Kirk Cup.

Meeke nudged Loreto in front in the women's final, but Ferris poked the ball home from an Alex Speers baseline cross.

"We managed to score all four of our penalties meaning that Loreto didn't get to take a fifth but I can tell you ours didn't go any where nearly as well as that in training," said Pegasus coach Arlene Boyles after the final.

"But Ayeisha (McFerran) is going to be world class and she certainly displayed those sort of credentials over the course of the two games.

"There were nine players in the game today who had never played in an all-Ireland final of any description before and I am immensely proud of every one of them.

"It was a bit of a smash and grab act and Loreto will probably feel a bit aggrieved that they didn't win it in normal time but we were due a bit of luck.

"You have to take your chances and they didn't do that, we managed to hang on until the last quarter and I knew then that we still had a chance of getting the goal we needed."