Women's World League semi-final: Results and tables

The tournament from 10-21 June was also a qualifier for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with three guaranteed places available to the 10 teams competing in Valencia.

Sunday 21 June

7/8th place

South Africa 4-0 Ireland

5/6th place

Spain 1-3 USA

3/4th place

Germany 1-1 Argentina

(Germany win 3-1 on penalties)

Final

Great Britain 2-0 China

Group tables

Pool A P W D L F A Pts Great Britain 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 Argentina 4 2 1 1 11 4 7 Spain 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 China 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 Canada 4 0 0 4 2 16 0

Pool B P W D L F A Pts Ireland 4 3 0 1 10 6 9 Germany 4 2 2 0 13 3 8 USA 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 South Africa 4 0 2 2 3 9 2 Uruguay 4 0 1 3 3 14 1

Group stage results

Wednesday 10 June

Pool B

South Africa 1-4 Ireland

Germany 8-0 Uruguay

Pool A

China 3-0 Canada

Spain 0-2 Great Britain

Thursday 11 June

Pool B

USA 2-0 Uruguay

Germany 3-1 Ireland

Pool A

Argentina 6-0 Canada

Spain 0-1 China

Saturday 13 June

Pool B

Ireland 3-2 Uruguay

South Africa 1-4 USA

Pool A

Great Britain 2-0 Argentina - match report

Spain 3-0 Canada

Sunday 14 June

Pool B

Uruguay 1-1 South Africa

Germany 2-2 USA

Pool A

Canada 2-4 Great Britain - match report

China 0-3 Argentina

Tuesday 16 June

Pool A

Great Britain 2-0 China - match report

Spain 2-2 Argentina

Pool B

USA 0-2 Ireland

South Africa 0-0 Germany

Thursday 18 June

Quarter-finals results

Ireland 1-1 China

(China win 4-3 on penalties)

Argentina 3-0 USA

Great Britain 2-0 South Africa

Germany 1-1 Spain

(Germany win 3-2 on penalties)

Friday 19 June

9/10th place result

Canada 2-0 Uruguay

Saturday 20 June

5-8th classification

Ireland 1-6 USA - match report

Spain 2-0 South Africa

Semi-finals

Argentina 1-2 China

*Great Britain 1-0 Germany - match report

* The win for Great Britain qualifies them for the 2016 Rio Olympics