Women's World League semi-final: Results and tables

Women's hockey

The tournament from 10-21 June was also a qualifier for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with three guaranteed places available to the 10 teams competing in Valencia.

Sunday 21 June

7/8th place

South Africa 4-0 Ireland

5/6th place

Spain 1-3 USA

3/4th place

Germany 1-1 Argentina

(Germany win 3-1 on penalties)

Final

Great Britain 2-0 China

Group tables

Pool APWDLFAPts
Great Britain440010212
Argentina 42111147
Spain 4211647
China 4103363
Canada40042160
Pool BPWDLFAPts
Ireland43011069
Germany42201338
USA4211857
South Africa4022392
Uruguay40133141

Group stage results

Wednesday 10 June

Pool B

South Africa 1-4 Ireland

Germany 8-0 Uruguay

Pool A

China 3-0 Canada

Spain 0-2 Great Britain

Thursday 11 June

Pool B

USA 2-0 Uruguay

Germany 3-1 Ireland

Pool A

Argentina 6-0 Canada

Spain 0-1 China

Saturday 13 June

Pool B

Ireland 3-2 Uruguay

South Africa 1-4 USA

Pool A

Great Britain 2-0 Argentina - match report

Spain 3-0 Canada

Sunday 14 June

Pool B

Uruguay 1-1 South Africa

Germany 2-2 USA

Pool A

Canada 2-4 Great Britain - match report

China 0-3 Argentina

Tuesday 16 June

Pool A

Great Britain 2-0 China - match report

Spain 2-2 Argentina

Pool B

USA 0-2 Ireland

South Africa 0-0 Germany

Thursday 18 June

Quarter-finals results

Ireland 1-1 China

(China win 4-3 on penalties)

Argentina 3-0 USA

Great Britain 2-0 South Africa

Germany 1-1 Spain

(Germany win 3-2 on penalties)

Friday 19 June

9/10th place result

Canada 2-0 Uruguay

Saturday 20 June

5-8th classification

Ireland 1-6 USA - match report

Spain 2-0 South Africa

Semi-finals

Argentina 1-2 China

*Great Britain 1-0 Germany - match report

* The win for Great Britain qualifies them for the 2016 Rio Olympics

