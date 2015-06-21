Women's World League semi-final: Results and tables
The tournament from 10-21 June was also a qualifier for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with three guaranteed places available to the 10 teams competing in Valencia.
Sunday 21 June
7/8th place
South Africa 4-0 Ireland
5/6th place
Spain 1-3 USA
3/4th place
Germany 1-1 Argentina
(Germany win 3-1 on penalties)
Final
Group tables
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Great Britain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|12
|Argentina
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|4
|7
|Spain
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|7
|China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Canada
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Ireland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|9
|Germany
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|3
|8
|USA
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|7
|South Africa
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Uruguay
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|1
Group stage results
Wednesday 10 June
Pool B
South Africa 1-4 Ireland
Germany 8-0 Uruguay
Pool A
China 3-0 Canada
Spain 0-2 Great Britain
Thursday 11 June
Pool B
USA 2-0 Uruguay
Germany 3-1 Ireland
Pool A
Argentina 6-0 Canada
Spain 0-1 China
Saturday 13 June
Pool B
Ireland 3-2 Uruguay
South Africa 1-4 USA
Pool A
Great Britain 2-0 Argentina - match report
Spain 3-0 Canada
Sunday 14 June
Pool B
Uruguay 1-1 South Africa
Germany 2-2 USA
Pool A
Canada 2-4 Great Britain - match report
China 0-3 Argentina
Tuesday 16 June
Pool A
Great Britain 2-0 China - match report
Spain 2-2 Argentina
Pool B
USA 0-2 Ireland
South Africa 0-0 Germany
Thursday 18 June
Quarter-finals results
Ireland 1-1 China
(China win 4-3 on penalties)
Argentina 3-0 USA
Great Britain 2-0 South Africa
Germany 1-1 Spain
(Germany win 3-2 on penalties)
Friday 19 June
9/10th place result
Canada 2-0 Uruguay
Saturday 20 June
5-8th classification
Ireland 1-6 USA - match report
Spain 2-0 South Africa
Semi-finals
Argentina 1-2 China
*Great Britain 1-0 Germany - match report
* The win for Great Britain qualifies them for the 2016 Rio Olympics