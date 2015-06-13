Hockey: Great Britain beat Argentina in Valencia

Britain were bronze medallists at the 2012 London Olympics

Great Britain's women moved closer to Olympic qualification with victory over Argentina in Valencia.

Hannah Macleod and Sophie Bray scored in a 2-0 win - Britain's first over Las Leonas since 1996 - to put their side top of their pool in the World League semi-finals.

There are 10 countries competing in two pools of five with the top four nations in each reaching the knockout phase.

The top three sides in Valencia will secure their places in Rio next year.

"We had so much belief that today was our day to finally beat them," said Great Britain goalkeeper Maddie Hinch. "They're a fantastic side but we stuck at it and held on.

"They have the best forwards around so we knew we had to negate that today. We needed to show belief in the second half and that's what we did. We're absolutely delighted."

Britain, who beat hosts Spain 2-0 in their opening game on Wednesday, are next in action when they play Canada on Sunday before they finish their group against China on Tuesday.

A further 10-team semi-finals tournament takes place in Antwerp in July. Seven teams that progress from both semi-final events will take part in the World League finals from 21-29 November in Argentina.