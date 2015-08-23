England men were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands in their second game of the EuroHockey tournament in London.

Goals from Mirco Pruijser and Constantijin Jonker saw the Dutch secure their place in the European Hockey Championship semi-finals.

England will have to win their final Pool A match against Spain to progress into the knock-outs.

Watch all of the home nations' EuroHockey matches on the Red Button and BBC Sport website.

