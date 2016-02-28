BBC Sport - Frazer happy to lead Elks to Irish Cup final decider

Frazer happy to lead Elks to Irish decider

The women's Irish Senior Cup final will be an Ulster derby as Ards produced a surprise by beating league champions Hermes on penalties and Ulster Elks beat UCD 4-2.

Irish captain Megan Frazer scored twice for Ulster Elks, with Gemma Frazer and Chloe Marshall also scoring goals at Jordanstown.

The winners of the cup competition are guaranteed a place in the end of season play-off finals and potentially a place in European competition next season.

Frazer spoke to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland after the game.

