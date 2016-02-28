The women's Irish Senior Cup final will be an Ulster derby as Ards produced a surprise by beating league champions Hermes on penalties and Ulster Elks beat UCD 4-2.

Irish captain Megan Frazer scored twice for Ulster Elks, with Gemma Frazer and Chloe Marshall also scoring goals at Jordanstown.

The winners of the cup competition are guaranteed a place in the end of season play-off finals and potentially a place in European competition next season.

Frazer spoke to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland after the game.