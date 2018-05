Ulster Elks beat Ards 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to retain their Irish Cup crown after the final in Dublin ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ulster Elks progress to the play-offs as winning the cup opens up an extra berth in the series.

Midfielder Shirley McCay, Ireland's most-capped international, offers her thoughts on the success, along with Ulster Elks coach Ricky Lee.