Rio 2016: Kate Richardson-Walsh & Alex Danson in GB hockey squad

Alex Danson scored a hat-trick as Great Britain beat New Zealand 4-3 to finish fifth at the Champions Trophy

Eight of the women's team who won a bronze medal at London 2012 have been named in the Great Britain hockey squad for this summer's Olympics in Rio.

Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh will compete at their fourth Olympics, while Crista Cullen and Alex Danson will be at their third.

Striker Lily Owsley, 21, who won hockey's rising star award last year, will make her Games debut.

Barry Middleton has been named in the GB men's squad for the fourth time.

The 16-strong squad also includes Nick Catlin, Dan Fox, Iain Lewers and Harry Martin, all of whom were part of the squad that finished fourth in London.

GB women, who won the EuroHockey Championships in London in August 2015, came fifth in the six-team Champions Trophy in London this month, while the men finished fourth.

The Rio Games run from 5 to 21 August.

Women's squad

Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Crista Cullen, Alex Danson, Maddie Hinch, Hannah Macleod, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Sam Quek, Helen Richardson-Walsh, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Susannah Townsend, Georgie Twigg, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Nicola White.

Reserves: Joanna Leigh, Eleanor Watton, Kirsty Mackay.

Men's squad

David Ames, Alastair Brogdon, Nicholas Catlin, David Condon, Adam Dixon, Daniel Fox, Mark Gleghorne, Michael Hoare, Ashley Jackson, Iain Lewers, Harry Martin, Barry Middleton, George Pinner, Ian Sloan, Samuel Ward, Henry Weir.

Reserves: James Bailey, Simon Mantell, Dan Shingles.