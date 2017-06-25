Women's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures & standings

Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017 Venue: Wits Hockey Club, Johannesburg, South Africa Dates: 8-23 July Pool A: England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Poland Pool B: Argentina, Chile, India, South Africa, United States

Results

Sunday, 23 July

3rd/4th place classification

England 5-2 Argentina

Final

USA 1-1 Germany (3-2) SO

Saturday, 22 July

7th/8th place play-off

India 1-2 Ireland

5th/6th play play-off

Japan 1-2 South Africa

Thursday 20 July - Semi-finals

Germany 2-1 Argentina

England 1-1 USA (1-2) SO

5-8th place classification

India 0-2 Japan

South Africa 1-0 Ireland

9/10th place classification

Poland 1-2 Chile

Tuesday, 18 July - Quarter-finals

United States 1-0 Japan

Argentina 2-1 Ireland

England 4-1 India

Germany 1-0 South Africa

Sunday, 16 July

Japan 0-3 Germany

England 3-2 Ireland

South Africa 3-2 United States

Argentina 3-0 India

Friday, 14 July

Poland 0-2 Japan

Chile 1-0 South Africa

United States 0-4 Argentina

Germany 0-1 England

Wednesday, 12 July

India 1-0 Chile

Ireland 2-0 Poland

Japan 1-0 England

South Africa 1-3 Argentina

Monday, 10 July

Argentina 2-0 Chile

Germany 2-2 Ireland

England 3-0 Poland

United States 4-1 India

Saturday, 8 July

Japan 1-1 Ireland

Germany 1-0 Poland

United States 1-0 Chile

South Africa 0-0 India

Standings

Pool A P W D L F A PTS England 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Germany 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 Japan 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 Ireland 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 Poland 4 0 0 4 0 8 0

Pool B P W D L F A PTS Argentina 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 United States 4 2 0 2 7 8 6 South Africa 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 India 4 1 1 2 2 7 4 Chile 4 1 0 3 1 4 3

