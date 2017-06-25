Women's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures & standings
- From the section Hockey
|Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
|Venue: Wits Hockey Club, Johannesburg, South Africa Dates: 8-23 July
|Pool A: England, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Poland
|Pool B: Argentina, Chile, India, South Africa, United States
Results
Sunday, 23 July
3rd/4th place classification
England 5-2 Argentina
Final
USA 1-1 Germany (3-2) SO
Saturday, 22 July
7th/8th place play-off
India 1-2 Ireland
5th/6th play play-off
Japan 1-2 South Africa
Thursday 20 July - Semi-finals
Germany 2-1 Argentina
England 1-1 USA (1-2) SO
5-8th place classification
India 0-2 Japan
South Africa 1-0 Ireland
9/10th place classification
Poland 1-2 Chile
Tuesday, 18 July - Quarter-finals
United States 1-0 Japan
Argentina 2-1 Ireland
England 4-1 India
Germany 1-0 South Africa
Sunday, 16 July
Japan 0-3 Germany
England 3-2 Ireland
South Africa 3-2 United States
Argentina 3-0 India
Friday, 14 July
Poland 0-2 Japan
Chile 1-0 South Africa
United States 0-4 Argentina
Germany 0-1 England
Wednesday, 12 July
India 1-0 Chile
Ireland 2-0 Poland
Japan 1-0 England
South Africa 1-3 Argentina
Monday, 10 July
Argentina 2-0 Chile
Germany 2-2 Ireland
England 3-0 Poland
United States 4-1 India
Saturday, 8 July
Japan 1-1 Ireland
Germany 1-0 Poland
United States 1-0 Chile
South Africa 0-0 India
Standings
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|England
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|9
|Germany
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|7
|Japan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|Ireland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|6
|5
|Poland
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|1
|12
|United States
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|6
|South Africa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Chile
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|3
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.