Irish Hockey League: UCD hammer Ards to retain title

Katie Mullan bagged a double for UCD in their easy victory over Ards

UCD are the women's Irish Hockey League champions again after a thumping 7-1 away win over Ards on Saturday.

Pegasus secured the point they needed to make the play-offs following a 1-1 draw with Belfast Harlequins.

In the other games, Cork Harlequins lost 4-3 at home to Loreto, Monkstown beat Trinity 3-0 and Railway Union and Pembroke Wanderers drew 0-0.

In the men's league, Lisnagarvey are guaranteed third place after drawing 3-3 with Annadale.

Banbridge remain in play-off contention after a 5-0 win at Cookstown.

Elsewhere, Monkstown defeated Glenanne 6-2, Cork C of I lost 4-0 to Three Rock Rovers and Pembroke were 3-0 winners over Railway Union.

Ulster's Katie Mullan scored twice for UCD in an emphatic win over Ards at Londonderry Park, with Chloe Brown hitting the home team's consolation.

UCD have qualified for Europe as a reward for lifting the title but Pegasus are in contention for the second spot on offer after guaranteeing a play-off place.

Pegasus took the lead at Deramore after 52 minutes when Rachael McMillan scored with a backhand shot from an acute angle.

However, Harlequins replied four minutes later when Rachel Johnston converted a penalty corner switch for a deserved equaliser.

Pegasus are now certain of third place in the table but could still overhaul Cork Harlequins and finish runners up.

In the men's competition, Banbridge are still three points off the play-off places but have a game in hand over their main rivals.

Jamie Wright, Johnny McKee, Josh Moffatt, Mark Barlow and Eugene Magee got the goals in an emphatic win at Cookstown.

The result leaves Cookstown five points from safety but they have a game in hand against Pembroke in Dublin on Sunday.

Annadale need a point from their final match to be sure of avoiding a relegation play-off following their draw with Lisnagarvey at Strathearn.

The Hillsborough side led twice after goals from Andy Williamson and Daniel Buser but Annadale hit back through Adam McAlister and player-coach Peter Caruth.