Cookstown retain their place in the Irish Hockey League for next season by beating Bangor 4-0 in the promotion/relegation play-off on Sunday.

Greg Allen opened the scoring, converting a penalty stroke, with Danny Kerr, Scott McCabe and Tim Sloan getting the other goals for Cookstown who had finished ninth in the IHL and were in the play-off for the third successive season.

Bangor missed out on a first opportunity for promotion from the provincial play-offs by losing to Dublin YMCA in a shootout and will now turn their attention back to the Ulster Senior League next season.