Great Britain's men lose against Belgium on the second game of their European tour
- From the section Hockey
Great Britain lost 3-2 to Belgium in the second game of their European tour after drawing 1-1 with the world number three side on Thursday.
Belgium led 3-1 at half-time through two goals from Loick Luypaert and a Florent van Aubel strike, with Alan Forsyth netting for GB.
Luke Taylor scored a second for GB on 55 minutes but it ended 3-2.
Great Britain's European tour sees them play five matches in 10 days against three countries.
They now travel to face the Netherlands and Germany.