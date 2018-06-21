Women's international hockey: Germany 1-2 Ireland

Ali Meeke scored the winning goal as Ireland secured a fine win over Germany

Ireland's women continued their World Cup preparations with an impressive 2-1 win over Germany in Dusseldorf.

Ali Meeke's goal with just 30 seconds remaining secured victory for Ireland over a side ranked 10 places above them in the world rankings.

Anna O'Flanagan gave the underdogs the perfect start after seven minutes before Anne Schroder thought she had earned Germany a late draw.

The World Cup begins in London on 21 July.

Ireland and Germany are competing in the 3 Nations warm-up tournament alongside Canada.

Ayeisha McFeran was forced into a smart save early in the game to keep the scores level from a penalty corner before O'Flanagan gave Ireland the lead.

The Bloemendaal forward laid off Meeke whose initial effort was smartly saved before O'Flanagan followed up on the rebound.

German keeper Hannah Kruger was withdrawn late on as the hosts went in search of an equaliser.

The move paid dividends as Schroder finished coolly from inside the circle with just minutes remaining.

However it was Meeke who had the final say, slotting into an empty net having been teed up by the impressive Flanagan.

Ireland take on Canada on Saturday before their World Cup campaign gets underway against the USA in Pool B.