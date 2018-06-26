BBC Sport - Ireland Women's hockey squad: I'm 'buzzing' about being back - Frazer
I'm 'buzzing' about being back - Frazer
- From the section Hockey
Megan Frazer says she is 'buzzing' about being named in Ireland's World Cup squad.
The Ulster player has been injured for 20 months but has been named in the 18-strong Irish squad named by coach Graham Shaw for the World Cup in London, which begins on 21 July.
"Being out for so long has lit a fire under me and made more motivated. I now can't wait for the World Cup to start," said Frazer.