Megan Frazer says she is 'buzzing' about being named in Ireland's World Cup squad.

The Ulster player has been injured for 20 months but has been named in the 18-strong Irish squad named by coach Graham Shaw for the World Cup in London, which begins on 21 July.

"Being out for so long has lit a fire under me and made more motivated. I now can't wait for the World Cup to start," said Frazer.