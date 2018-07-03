Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 schedule
-
|2018 Hockey Women's World Cup
|Dates: 21 July-5 August Location: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London
The Hockey Women's World Cup takes place in London from 21 July to 5 August.
England have been drawn in the same pool as Ireland, USA and India as they look to take the title from the reigning champions, the Netherlands.
The teams who finish second and third in each pool will compete in a cross-over round to join the pool winners in the quarter-finals.
Fixtures
All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Group Stage
Saturday 21 July
Pool B
England v India, 14:00
USA v Ireland, 18:00
Pool C
Germany v South Africa, 12:00
Pool D
Australia v Japan, 20:00
Sunday 22 July
Pool A
China v Italy, 11:00
Netherlands v South Korea, 17:00
Pool C
Argentina v Spain, 13:00
Pool D
New Zealand v Belgium, 19:00
Tuesday 24 July
Pool D
Japan v New Zealand, 12:30
Australia v Belgium, 14:30
Wednesday 25 July
Pool B
USA v England, 20:00
Pool C
Germany v Argentina, 18:00
Thursday 26 July
Pool B
India v Ireland, 14:00
Pool C
Spain v South Africa, 12:00
Friday 27 July
Pool A
China v Netherlands, 18:00
South Korea v Italy, 20:00
Saturday 28 July
Pool C
Spain v Germany, 12:00
Argentina v South Africa, 14:00
Pool D
Japan v Belgium, 18:00
New Zealand v Australia, 20:00
Sunday 29 July
Pool A
South Korea v China, 11:00
Netherlands v Italy 13:00
Pool B
India v USA, 17:00
England v Ireland, 19:00
Cross-over round
Monday 30 July
2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D, 18:00
2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool C, 20:15
Tuesday 31 July
2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B, 18:00
2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A, 20:15
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 1 August
1st Pool C v TBC, 18:00
1st Pool D v TBC, 20:15
Thursday 2 August
1st Pool A v TBC, 18:00
1st Pool B v TBC, 20:15
Semi-finals
Saturday 4 August, 14:00 and 16:30
Bronze-medal match
Sunday 5 August, 14:00
Final
Sunday 5 August, 16:30
Standings
Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0