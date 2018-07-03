Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 schedule

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Dates: 21 July-5 August Location: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

The Hockey Women's World Cup takes place in London from 21 July to 5 August.

England have been drawn in the same pool as Ireland, USA and India as they look to take the title from the reigning champions, the Netherlands.

The teams who finish second and third in each pool will compete in a cross-over round to join the pool winners in the quarter-finals.

Fixtures

All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Group Stage

Saturday 21 July

Pool B

England v India, 14:00

USA v Ireland, 18:00

Pool C

Germany v South Africa, 12:00

Pool D

Australia v Japan, 20:00

Sunday 22 July

Pool A

China v Italy, 11:00

Netherlands v South Korea, 17:00

Pool C

Argentina v Spain, 13:00

Pool D

New Zealand v Belgium, 19:00

Tuesday 24 July

Pool D

Japan v New Zealand, 12:30

Australia v Belgium, 14:30

Wednesday 25 July

Pool B

USA v England, 20:00

Pool C

Germany v Argentina, 18:00

Thursday 26 July

Pool B

India v Ireland, 14:00

Pool C

Spain v South Africa, 12:00

Friday 27 July

Pool A

China v Netherlands, 18:00

South Korea v Italy, 20:00

Saturday 28 July

Pool C

Spain v Germany, 12:00

Argentina v South Africa, 14:00

Pool D

Japan v Belgium, 18:00

New Zealand v Australia, 20:00

Sunday 29 July

Pool A

South Korea v China, 11:00

Netherlands v Italy 13:00

Pool B

India v USA, 17:00

England v Ireland, 19:00

Cross-over round

Monday 30 July

2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D, 18:00

2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool C, 20:15

Tuesday 31 July

2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B, 18:00

2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A, 20:15

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 1 August

1st Pool C v TBC, 18:00

1st Pool D v TBC, 20:15

Thursday 2 August

1st Pool A v TBC, 18:00

1st Pool B v TBC, 20:15

Semi-finals

Saturday 4 August, 14:00 and 16:30

Bronze-medal match

Sunday 5 August, 14:00

Final

Sunday 5 August, 16:30

Standings

Pool A

P W D L F A Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B

P W D L F A Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool C

P W D L F A Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool D