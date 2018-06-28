Hockey Series Open: Wales boosted by 7-1 win over Switzerland

Owain Dolan-Gray's goal took Wales into a 5-1 lead

Wales boosted their chances of reaching the next round of the Hockey Series Open as they hammered Switzerland in Croatia.

Gareth Furlong and Ben Francis each scored hat-tricks as Wales dominated.

Owain Dolan-Gray also got on the scoresheet as Switzerland struggled against Zak Jones' side.

Wales face hosts Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday in their final first-round game hoping to secure a place in the second round in 2019.

The top two sides in the five-team, round-robin tournament progress to the next round of the Open Series in 2019.

Success in 2019 would give Wales the chance to challenge for World Cup qualification.