Women's international hockey friendly: Ireland 1-2 Japan

Anna O'Flanagan was unlucky not to double Ireland's lead

Ireland fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Japan in their World Cup warm-up match in Cork on Friday.

Sarah Torrans gave the hosts an early lead in a game in which the hosts passed-up numerous opportunities to extend their lead.

Akiko Ota and Natsuha Matsumoto scored second half goals as Japan turned the game around at UCC

The sides meet again on Saturday before Ireland begin their World Cup campaign on 21 July.

Torrans collected Lena Tice's pinpoint pass and rounded the keeper to coolly slot into the empty net.

Even after taking the lead Ireland looked the likelier side to grab the next goal.

They were unlucky not to double their advantage when Katie Mullan's deflected cross came back off the post.

Anna O'Flanagan forced Megumi Kageyama into a smart save having slipped her marker in the circle and shooting on the reverse.

Despite their dominance Ireland could not find a second goal and Ota eventually levelled the scores at the back post.

Matsumoto ensured victory from a well-worked penalty corner routine which drew keeper Ayeisha McFerran from her net.

Ireland will meet the USA in their World Cup opener in London.

They have been drawn in a tough Pool B which also includes India and England.