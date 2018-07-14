Women's international hockey: Ireland draw last home World Cup warm-up

Zoe Wilson's strike gave Ireland the half-time lead at Pembroke

Ireland drew 2-2 with Italy at Pembroke in their final home warm-up match before the World Cup.

The Green Army came from behind to lead at half-time thanks to goals from Nikki Evans and Zoe Wilson.

Goalkeeper Grace O'Flanagan made a string of fine saves after the break but could not stop Federica Carta levelling the match with a deft chip.

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign in London on Saturday 21 July against the USA.

The home side were by far the brighter in the opening stages but their early endeavours went unrewarded as Deirdre Duke's close-range effort was stopped on the line.

Italy delivered a sucker-punch after soaking up the early pressure when Maryna Vynohradova's effort deflected into the net after 16 minutes.

Evans levelled within a minute, deflecting Katie Mullan's high reverse home from inside the circle.

Wilson drilled a powerful effort in from a penalty corner to ensure the home side took a lead into the break in Dublin.

O'Flanagan made two smart saves in quick succession as Italy pressed for an equaliser.

Their pressure eventually told when Carta followed up on her own saved penalty corner strike to equalise.

Ireland have been drawn in a tough World Cup pool alongside the USA, India and England.