BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by win over USA

Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by World Cup win over USA

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland captain Katie Mullan is delighted with a "brilliant performance" against the USA in their opening Pool B Hockey World Cup match.

Two goals from Deirdrie Duke and a short corner from Shirley McCay helped Ireland to a 3-1 win in London.

Their next game is against India on Thursday, before taking on hosts England in the final Pool encounter.

Top Stories