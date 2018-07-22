BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by win over USA
Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by World Cup win over USA
Ireland captain Katie Mullan is delighted with a "brilliant performance" against the USA in their opening Pool B Hockey World Cup match.
Two goals from Deirdrie Duke and a short corner from Shirley McCay helped Ireland to a 3-1 win in London.
Their next game is against India on Thursday, before taking on hosts England in the final Pool encounter.