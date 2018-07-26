BBC Sport - Goalscorer Anna O'Flanagan in dream world after Ireland book World Cup last-eight berth
O'Flanagan in 'dream world' as Irish book last-eight berth
- From the section Hockey
Goalscorer Anna O'Flanagan is thrilled after her goal secures the 1-0 win over India which books Ireland's quarter-finals place at the Women's World Cup in London.
O'Flanagan says the squad believed they could reach the last eight but that achieving the feat with a match to spare is "like a dream".
Having already shocked the USA, Ireland are sure to top Pool B even before Sunday's game against hosts England.