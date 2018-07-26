BBC Sport - Ireland coach Graham Shaw says players have 'dedicated their lives to hockey'

Ireland women 'have dedicated lives to hockey'

  Hockey

Ireland women's coach Graham Shaw pays tribute to his players after the 1-0 win over India secures a quarter-finals spot at the World Cup in London.

Zoe Wilson and player of the match Ayeisha McFerran also give their reaction to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland after a victory which secured their last-eight berth with Sunday's final Pool B match against hosts England to spare.

