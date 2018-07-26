BBC Sport - Ireland coach Graham Shaw says players have 'dedicated their lives to hockey'
Ireland women 'have dedicated lives to hockey'
- From the section Hockey
Ireland women's coach Graham Shaw pays tribute to his players after the 1-0 win over India secures a quarter-finals spot at the World Cup in London.
Zoe Wilson and player of the match Ayeisha McFerran also give their reaction to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland after a victory which secured their last-eight berth with Sunday's final Pool B match against hosts England to spare.