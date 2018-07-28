Ireland players Gillian Pinder and Yvonne O'Byrne say facing England in their final Pool B game will be an exciting affair.

Having already qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals after beating the USA and India, Ireland face the English under no pressure.

O'Byrne also praises the Ireland fans, backing them to make more noise than the host nation despite the fact that a large crowd of up to 10,500 is expected for the game in London..