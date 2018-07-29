Ireland spirits high for quarter-final despite defeat by England

Ireland morale for the remainder of their World Cup campaign remains high despite Sunday's 1-0 defeat by hosts England insists coach Graham Shaw and players Katie Mullan and Ali Meeke.

A late deflected penalty corner goal by Giselle Ansley clinched England the victory which kept their hopes alive though Ireland had already secured top spot in the group after two opening wins.

Meeke said the Ireland women had "enjoyed every minute" of Sunday's occasion played at Lee Valley Park in London in front of a vocal home crowd.

Ireland will face either India or Italy in their quarter-final on Thursday.